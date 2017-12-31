Goel Nihal ho Gaye!

Chief minister Vasundhara Raje didn't want to take risk in election year. She wants all her dream projects to complete before the state goes to poll. For selection of her chief secretary this time, she had limited choice, either to go with seniority or reward the merit. She preferred the firebrand top class executioner of infra projects to be at the helm. 1982 batch IAS officer Nihal Chand Goel perfectly fitted the bill. Goel's expertise in infra projects made CM pick superseding five officers senior to him. Recently, while selecting the top cop also she gave weightage to merit over seniority picking OP Galhotra.

People still remember Goel's stint as JDA Commissioner. The way he completed first phase of Jaipur Metro against all odds, it just stamped his passion for infra development. In his current assignment as tourism department chief, he developed several tourism infra besides promoting tourism at global level.

Popular among his peers as a 'Go Getter', this officer from Haryana has the charisma to put all Raje's dream projects on fifth gear. Be it Ring Road, Refinery or Dravyavati River Front, he has the capability to accelerate at his own speed. He has four months left before retirement. But people who know his working style vouch for his efficiency.

"That is the reason why Madam has considered him for the top post. N C Goel has the ability to fulfill CM's promises. If he gets a start Madam wants, who knows he may also get an extended term like the former chief secretary CS Rajan," said a senior bureaucrat. Rajan had got extension twice as chief secretary in this tenure of Raje before getting assignment as vice-chairman of CM Advisory Council.

Meanwhile, all this while, Goel's dad Prem Chand was present with his son and the Goel Parivar had a gala time which coincided with the year-end.