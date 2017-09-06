SC orders CBI probe into DYSP Ganapathy’s suicide

The CBI has been directed to file a status report on the probe within three months

Observing that there were “startling facts” which needed to be probed in a fair manner, the Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered a CBI probe to look into the death of Karnataka Deputy Superintendent MK Ganapathy who had died under mysterious circumstances last year.

The bench, comprising Justices AK Goel and UU Lalit, accepted the petition filed by Ganapathy’s father against a Karnataka High Court order, rejecting his plea for a CBI probe into the death.

“There are certain startling facts in the case. Whether it is murder or suicide, it is required to be investigated in a fair manner,” the apex court bench observed. The CBI has been directed to file a status report on the probe within three months.

The top court clarified that it was neither determining the nature of the offense, nor the fact as to who is guilty. “But public confidence and societal requirement demand that the guilty persons must be reached,” the bench said.

Karnataka had opposed the father’s plea in the top court, saying that an in-depth probe had been conducted in the case. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing the state, submitted said that relevant materials could be submitted in the court to establish that the probe was conducted in a fair manner.