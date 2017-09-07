Rohingya issue: Unreasonable to expect quick solution to Myanmar's 'biggest challenge': Aung San Suu Kyi

Myanmar State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi on Thursday finally addressed the issue of Rohingya Muslims.

Speaking to ANI, she said, "This is the biggest challenge we have had to face. It is a little unreasonable to expect us to solve the issue in 18 months."

Suu Kyi added that the situation in Rakhine has been such since many decades and goes back to pre colonial times.

"We have to decide how to differentiate terrorists from innocents. You in India would be well versed with this. We want to make sure that everyone is entitled to the protection of the law. Our duty is to take care of our citizens and we will try our best. Our resources are not as complete and adequate as we would like them to be." Suu Kyi said.

Earlier this week, Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi blamed "terrorists" for "a huge iceberg of misinformation" on the strife in the northwestern state of Rakhine but, in a statement, she made no mention of the Rohingya who have fled.

Suu Kyi has come under increasing pressure from countries with Muslim populations, including Indonesia, where thousands led by Islamist groups rallied in Jakarta on Wednesday to demand that diplomatic ties with Buddhist-majority Myanmar be cut.

Meanwhile, in a rare letter to the UN Security Council, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed concern the violence could spiral into a "humanitarian catastrophe". He warned that there was a risk of ethnic cleansing in Myanmar that could destabilise the region.

