Rains continue to lash Tamil Nadu; schools and colleges remain closed

In the next 24 hours, many places in coastal districts and south Tamil Nadu will receive widespread rainfall.

Fresh rains on Wednesday lashed Chennai and the suburbs falling under Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur districts, bringing more areas under sheets of water and making commute a hardship.

Schools and colleges remained closed for the second day in view of the rains in Chennai, Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram districts.

Parts of Vyasarpadi, Perambur, Choolai and Otteri in North Chennai, West Anna Nagar in Central Chennai and parts of Madipakkam and Keelkattalai in South Chennai are witnessing inundation.

In Korattur, the ESI hospital premises was surrounded by sheets of water causing hardship to patients.

The Met department in a bulletin here said rain or thundershowers are likely to occur at most places over coastal Tamil Nadu and Puducherry and at many places in interior Tamil Nadu on Thursday.

North East monsoon is active in Tamil Nadu and its neighbourhood. In the past 24 hours there was rainfall in many parts of the State, the highest being at Ponneri in Tiruvallur district (10 cm), Director of the Area Cyclone Warning Centre, S Balachandran told reporters here.

The upper air cyclonic circulation over Gulf of Munnar is positioned over Sri Lanka and Southwest Bay of Bengal now, he said.

Under the influence, he said in the next 24 hours many places in coastal districts and south Tamil Nadu will receive widespread rainfall.

Barring western districts, interiors of the State will witness moderate showers, he said.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at some places in coastal districts.

As regards Chennai, and neighbouring Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur, there will be intermittent rains and sometimes it could be heavy, he said.

Buses were delayed in several routes due to rains here, and road users faced inconvenience during their daily commute.

Traffic snarls were seen in many locations and vehicles were diverted at some points to ease traffic situation.

With the resumption of showers, suburban Mudichur which was already witnessing waterlogging became almost inundated with residents facing acute difficulty in venturing out of their homes.

Several homes and retail outlets were seen shut in Mudichur which falls under Kancheepuram district, and roads wore a deserted look as there was hardly any movement of vehicles.

Civic authorities said staffers were being deployed round-the-clock to bail out water from roads and subways.

Trees that fell in some locations were being cleared, they added.

Over 400 water pumps were being used to suck water out of the roads, they added.

Districts including Thanjavur, Nagapattinam and Cuddalore experienced rains yesterday as well.

There were brief spells of rain in Chennai and in several parts of neighbouring Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur districts overnight.

Followed by Ponneri, Cuddalore district recorded nine cm for 24-hour period ending 8.30 am today.