Bihar: Muslim JD(U) leader who said 'Jai Shri Ram' apologises for hurting people's sentiments

The Patna Imarat Shariah, who allegedly issued a fatwa on the minister, also said that no fatwa had been issued

Bihar's Minority Welfare Minister Khurshid alias Feroz Ahmad has earned the ire of Patna Imarat Shariah for chanting 'Jai Sri Ram' in the state assembly premises on July 28.

While the ruling JD(U) defended Khurshid, the opposition criticised him for his utterance.

Khurshid, who also holds sugarcane industries department, had chanted 'Jai Sri Ram' slogan in the assembly premises on July 28, the day Nitish Kumar won the confidence vote.

"Any person who says that he worships both Rasul and Ram, bows his head to every faith, then shouts 'Jai Sri Ram' and indulges himself in such activities, the person is then automatically expelled from Islam," Patna Imarat Shariah, Mufti Sohail Ahmad Qasmi said.

"I have seen his (Khurshid) statements in newspapers and on Whatsapp. I have expressed my opinion against this background ... It is not a fatwa which has been issued by the Imarat Shariah. Considering my responsibility as an Aalim and Mufti, I have expressed my opinion," he said.

The JD(U) MLA from Sikta assembly constituency, however, expressed regret if his action had hurt anyone.

"I do not have any hesitation in saying Jai Sri Ram if it is in the interest of the people of Bihar and benefits them," Khurshid said.

"If my statement has hurt anyone, I tender my apology.

Things have been presented by manipulating my statement," he said.

Khurshid said the chief minister had asked him to consider his statement if it hurt peoples' sentiments and tender an apology.

Defending the minority welfare minister, JD(U) spokesman Neeraj Kumar said, "This is the country where great personalities like Mahatma Gandhi used to take the name of Ram and Rahim simultaneously. This a conspiracy to finish Ganga-Jamuni tradition. The minister's slogan was not intended to hurt anyone's religious sentiments."

Senior RJD leader Abdul Bari Siddiqui said the minister got excited and it seemed as if he had got the 'Badshahat' (kingdom) of some place.

NCP leader and former Union minister Tariq Anwar said the person (Khurshid) can stoop to any level to grab power.

"People will teach a lesson to such people," he said.