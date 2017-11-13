Majid Majidi’s first Indian film to open IFFI 2017

Oscar winner AR Rahman has composed the music of Beyond the clouds

‘Beyond the clouds’, legendary Iranian filmmaker Majid Majidi’s first Indian movie, is set to be the curtain raiser at the 48th International Film Festival of India in Goa on November 20, 2017.

The two-hour movie was also nominated for the ‘Best Film Award’ at the London Film Festival this year. While this is the official debut of young talent Ishaan Khattar, the movie is also the first Indian film by Majid Majidi. It also features south Indian actress Malavika Mohanan in a lead role.

I&B minister Smriti Irani announced the decision via Twitter. “Iranian Director Majid Majidi’s first Indian film ‘Beyond the Clouds’ is set to open at.”

This is perhaps the first time that a reputed international filmmaker has shot and produced his entire film in India with Indian producer and an Indian cast.

Beyond The Clouds celebrates love, life and human relationships between a brother and sister and is set in Mumbai. The film is trilingual, having dialogues in English, Tamil and Hindi.

Bollywood veteran, seven-time National Film Award winner, and famed for Talvar, Kaminey and Haider, Vishal Bhardwaj has scripted the Hindi dialogues.

Majid Majidi is an acclaimed Iranian film director with a long list of awards and nominations such as the 1998 Oscar nomination for the best film and the Grand Prix Des Ameriques award at the 25th Montreal Film Festival, 2001.

His movie, ‘The Song of Sparrows’ won the Special Award for Best Foreign Language Film National Board of Review, New York 2008. His other productions have been ‘Children of Heaven’ & ‘Children of Paradise’.

MUSIC BY RAHMAN