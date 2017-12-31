Hardik Patel asks Nitin Patel to join Congress

Amid the crisis in BJP sparked by Deputy CM Nitin Patel's refusal to take over his ministry, Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti leader Hardik Patel had asked the senior politician to reconsider his political affiliation. Hardik said that if Nitin Patel join Congress, he would hold talks with the party to make him the Chief Minister.

The Congress MLA from Lathi constituency, Virji Thumma, also said the same words. Hardik Patel was in Botad town of Saurashtra to attend the Chintan Shibir of PAAS. Before attending this meeting, Hardik said, "This is all because of Amit Shah as he never wished any Patel leader in BJP to bear any importance in the party. I invite Nitin Patel to join Congress. If he is ready, I will negotiate with Congress leader and he would become the chief minister also. What BJP has done with Nitin Patel is a sheer insult of the leader who spent many years in party and made many sacrifices."

Hardik Patel also said that he would meet Nitin Patel at his residence on Sunday. Hardik also claimed that three to four MLAs of BJP were in his contact on the issue of Nitin Patel.

Hardik's remarks Nitin Patel denied to leave BJP but on meeting with Hardik Patel he said, "My doors are open for all who wish to come to meet me. I am courteous enough to welcome the guest, who so ever it may be." On the other hand, Congress MLA from Lathi in Amreli, Virji Thummar, said, "Nitin Patel is a leader of the Patel community. If he joins Congress, the Patel legislators would help him becoming the Chief Minister."

Gujarat Congress president Bharatsinh Solanki reportedly reprimanded Virji Thummar for the offer to Nitin Patel. State Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi also said that the invitation to Nitin Patel by Thummar to join Congress was done in individual capacity and did not represent the party's stand.