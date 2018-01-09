Trending#

BSP MLA Mukhtar Ansari suffers heart attack in Banda jail, taken to PGI Lucknow

Mafia don-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, lodged in Banda prison in connection with various criminal cases, today suffered a heart attack and was rushed to a hospital in Lucknow, around 200 km from there. 

 
He was first taken to the district hospital in Banda from where the jailed BSP MLA was referred to the Sanjay Gandhi PGI Hospital in Lucknow. 

 
According to the 55-year-old legislator's aide, Ansari's condition was stated to be stable.

 
"I have spoken to the SSP, Banda, and he told me about it (heart attack). I have sought a report from both the SP and the DM of Banda. The legislator will be provided the best treatment," Principal Secretary Home Arvind Kumar said here.

 
ANI reported that Ansari's wife also complained of chest pain and was admitted to a hospital. 

 
Kumar said he cannot confirm the media reports on the BSP MLA's wife. 

 
"I can confirm it only after I get a report from there," he said, adding that directives have been issued to provide best possible treatment to the legislator.

 
The gangster-turned-legislator from Mau constituency has been in various jails in the state since 2015 under various sections of the IPC.

 
(With PTI inputs) 

 
 

    
   
