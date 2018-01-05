Trending#

 BJP president Amit Shah meets RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat in Ujjain

BJP president Amit Shah met RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat here today, the first between the two after the saffron party retained power in Gujarat and wrested Himachal Pradesh from the Congress.

 
What transpired at the meeting was, however, not immediately known.

 
The meeting took place this evening at the Madhav Seva Nyas Bhawan on the sidelines of a meeting of senior RSS functionaries, Sangh sources said.

 
Shah landed at the helipad here from Indore shortly after 5 pm and proceeded to meet Bhagwat, who is here for the RSS meeting, sources said.

 
