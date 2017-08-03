Babu sought Rs 1 cr: Opposition, Have ordered inquiry: Devendra Fadnavis

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has ordered a probe, after being taken to task by the Opposition, into the audio clip of Maharashtra State Roads Development Corporation (MSRDC) managing director Radheshyam Mopalwar allegedly mediating a land deal.

Congress-NCP has demanded that Mopalwar be suspended or removed from his position, which involves developing the state government's show-piece Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Expressway.

The audio clip, which went viral, shows Mopalwar purportedly seeking Rs one crore and making references to money to be paid in Mantralaya for a plot in Borivli.

"Suspend him immediately, and order a probe by a retired judge," said former deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar of the NCP. Pawar charged that the CBI had filed a chargesheet against Mopalwar, who has been out on bail since 2009. Interestingly, Pawar said BJP MLA Anil Gote had supplied the documents on the issue.

Mopalwar dismissed all charges as false and mischievous.

"These audio clips, forged and doctored using my voice, have been made viral by those individuals who have in the past doctored call data records.This individual is on bail in similar crimes as well as in case of my attempted extortion through the underworld and a rape case. An inquiry has been announced by the Chief Minister in this matter. I am confident that truth shall prevail," Mopalwar told DNA.

Fadnavis said the state government would conduct a probe within a month into the charges against Mopalwar. "When such suspicion has been expressed, it is the duty of the state government to investigate it... A forensic investigation will be conducted. If he is found guilty, action will surely be taken," he said, adding that the news channel which aired the clip had admitted that they had not verified it.

Former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan asked who Mopalwar was, referring to him allegedly saying that money had to be paid in Mantralaya. Fadnavis pointed out that allegations had been made against Mopalwar even during Chavan's tenure as the chief minister, adding that he held prime positions during the Congress-NCP regime.

NCP MLA from Ambegaon Dilip Valse Patil said apart from Mopalwar, serious charges were made against senior MSRDC officials involved in the execution of the Samruddhi Expressway and sought that they be replaced by those with clean records. NCP leader Jayant Patil accused the government of shielding Mopalwar.