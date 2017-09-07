Aarushi-Hemraj murder case: Allahabad HC reserves verdict on appeal filed by parents

The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday reserved its judgment on an appeal filed by dentist couple Rajesh and Nupur Talwar challenging their conviction by a CBI court in 2013 for the murder of their 14-year-old daughter Aarushi and domestic help Hemraj.

The judgment is reserved for October 12.

A division bench reserved judgment on the criminal appeal challenging the order passed by special CBI court at Ghaziabad on November 26, 2013 whereby the couple had been awarded life sentence for the double-murder in May 2008.

The couple is currently lodged at Dasna jail in Ghaziabad. Nupur was recently out on parole for a few weeks following a High Court order on August 29, 2016.

Rajesh and Nupur Talwar were sentenced to life after a court in Uttar Pradesh convicted them for the gruesome killings of their daughter Aarushi Talwar and their domestic help Hemraj in 2013. Aarushi was found murdered inside the Talwars' residence in May 2008 with her throat slit. Initially, the needle of suspicion had moved towards their 45-year-old domestic help Hemraj who was missing for a couple of days, before his body was found by the police on the terrace of their house.

Uttar Pradesh police had drawn flak for its handling of the high-profile murder case following which the state government had recommended a CBI probe into the matter.