THAMBRAAS welcomes Haasan's reported plans to enter politics

The Tamil Nadu Brahmin Association today said it welcomed actor Kamal Haasan's reported plans to enter politics.

Speaking to reporters at Thirukkadaiyur in Nagapattinam district, THAMBRAAS state president N Narayanan said anyone, including actors Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan had the right to take the plunge into politics.

"Thambraas welcomes any such move by Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan," he said.

Narayanan said the relationship between Haasan and AIADMK had remained strained following problems related to release of his movie 'Viswaroopam' a few years back.

"The present political developments are just the continuation of that," he said.

Referring to the growing instances of debates in electronic media reportedly targeting specific communities and religions, Narayanan said Thambraas had made an appeal to all concerned to avoid such discussions and debates.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)