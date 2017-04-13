Why should the Speaker fight for the secretary: HC

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday asked Speaker Ram Niwas Goel whether the Legislative Assembly would collapse in the absence of the its present Secretary PK Suryadevara, who has been sent back to All India Radio (AIR).

The court made the observation in response to the contention on behalf of the Speaker that All India Radio (AIR) would not collapse if Suryadevara is not repatriated there.

Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva made the comments while hearing a petition filed by Goel challenging the repatriation of Suryadevara who had earlier served in the office of the Lok Sabha Speaker for five years and that of Rajya Sabha Chairman for over six years.

"Why should the Speaker come and fight for the secretary,"Justice Sachdeva said, adding that none of the officers are so important that two senior functionaries are fighting over them.

The court also disapproved an application filed by Goel which sought a stay on the ex-parte disciplinary proceedings against Suryadevara at AIR for not joining back there and for writing an article on 'Neither Office, Nor Profit'.

The division bench observed that the official can file a separate plea if he is unhappy with the disciplinary proceedings .

Meanwhile, Naushad Ahmed Khan, standing counsel appearing for the Lieutenant Governor's office informed the court that it has been again decided to repatriate the official back to AIR.