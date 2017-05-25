Students protest as DU says it's unable to trace answer copies

Varsity administration says it's the students' fault, but fail to give a proper reason even as next exams approach

Ever wondered what will happen if you apply for re-evaluation of your exam results and the University says that the answer sheet received against your roll number is 'blank'? Or they can't 'trace' your copies?

As bizarre it may sound, this has happened with several Delhi University' School of Open Learning (SOL) students recently.

Among these students who are staring at an uncertain future, is a Bachelor of Arts student Suresh Sharma (name changed). Sharma is waiting for his re-evaluated second-year result even as his third year exams are about to begin.

"I was not convinced with my second-year result even after scoring 62 per cent marks. So, I applied for re-evaluation of three papers — English, Political Science, Human Rights, Gender and Environment in December last year," he said.

Sharma, who had scored 70 per cent marks in the first year, was expecting a prompt response from the Varsity's Examination centre. "They should have reverted by January last week. But when I didn't hear from them till February, I contacted the OSD examination and was shocked when I was told that my answer copies were untraceable," he said.

Later in March, he was informed that his Political Science answer sheet was traced, but it was 'blank'. "They claimed it was blank for the paper in which I had scored 65 out of 100 marks. How is it possible?," said Sharma.

Upset by the responses, he wrote another application to withdraw his request on April 17 saying he does not have "faith in the re-evaluation of his papers by the concerned department". The application was received by the Officer on Special Duty (OSD) Examination Satish Kumar.

Kumar, however, claimed that the reason behind the problem was callousness at the end of students while filling their answer sheets. "Sometimes students file wrong roll numbers on their answer sheets and it becomes difficult for us to trace it later," he said.

"More than 20 lakh students had appeared for the SOL examination last year. It will take some time to trace the copies of those 40-50 students who have applied for the re-evaluation of their results," Kumar added.

