Kasturba Gandhi Hospital doctors strike due to non-payment of salaries affects patient care

Thirty-year-old Anarkali from Bijnor in Uttar Pradesh, suffering from severe stomach ache came, to Delhi for her treatment two days ago. But this is proving to be a bad decision for her as she has been lying outside the Kasturba Gandhi Hospital for two days waiting to be treated. But the doctors of the hospital have gone on a strike because of the non-payment of salaries and the strike is affecting patient care.

"I was suggested to go to Delhi and get myself treated as they did not have the right equipment for tests back home. But, no doctor here is ready to take a look at the patients and my pain has only gotten worse. We neither have enough money, nor knowledge of this city to go hunting a bed in a government hospital," said the woman in pain.

Doctors at the hospital are on a strike for two days because of the delay in payment of salaries. They have not received their salaries for two months because of the non-implementation of the seventh pay commission.

On Tuesday, doctors from Delhi government hospitals visited the health secretary at the ministry of health and gave an ultimatum that non-payment of salaries in the next 15 days will lead to an indefinite strike outside the chief minister's residence. Doctors say that despite approval from the government, the salaries have not been upgraded as per the seventh pay commission.

"Doctors, including DNB, MCH, MD, and PG, at the government medical colleges in Delhi have been waiting for the implementation for a long time. They still receive salaries based on sixth pay commission despite the fact that seventh pay commission was approved long back. If no confirmation is given in the next 15 days, we will go on an indefinite strike," said Dr Vivek Chouksey, President, Federation of Resident Doctors' Association that works for the welfare of resident doctors across India.

