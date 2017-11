Five people were been arrested on Tuesday in a shootout between some miscreants and local and Punjab police (Mohali Team) here.

The incident took place after the police team conducted a joint raid at Gudia Properties at Dwarka More to arrest the wanted criminals.

A huge cache of arms and ammunition, which include 11 illegal arms and one pistol, and more than 100 cartridges have been recovered.

No injuries have been reported yet.