27-yr-old woman shot at in South East Delhi’s Jamia Nagar

A 27-year-old woman was allegedly shot at while she was returning home in South East Delhi’s Jamia Nagar Area on Tuesday night.

According to the police, the victim has been identified as Rahima, who was allegedly shot at by the accused Tasleem Mulla near street number 22 of Zakir Nagar area.

“We received a Police Control Room Call regarding a lady being shot at around 11. 20 pm on Tuesday. A police team rushed to the spot and found that the injured lady had already been taken to a nearby hospital. An empty cartridge was found at the crime spot,” said Chinmoy Biswal, Deputy Commissioner of Police, South East.

Later, the police received information from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Trauma Centre about a lady being brought to the hospital with bullet injuries. A police team was then sent to the hospital. While it was reported that the woman was a BJP worker, the police, however, refuted the claims.

“The victim stated that she was heading back home in Jamia Nagar area from Taimoor Nagar and at around 11 pm, a person named Tasleem Mulla allegedly came in front of her and fired at her. He fled the spot after that,” said Biswal.

Following the victim’s statement, a case under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code and section 27 of the Arms Act has been registered against Mulla by the police.

“We are scanning the CCTV footages of the area and searching the whereabouts of the accused,” said Biswal.