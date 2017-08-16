MS Dhoni 'delighted' to set up his own cricket academy in Dubai

Captain Cool is expected to travel to Dubai next month to get the academy based in Springdales School, Al Khail up and running.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni has joined the likes of Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh by opening a cricket academy in his name. The former India captain, though, has chosen Dubai as the spot for his new venture.

As per a report in Gulf News, Dhoni will soon set up his coaching academy in Dubai Pacific Sports Club (PSC), in the UAE.

Dhoni, who was selected in India's five-match ODI series against Sri Lanka starting August 17, spoke on his association with the club and future plans.

"Sport has attained a global stature not just for fostering athleticism and sportsmanship, but also as a viable business platform that involves many different stakeholders, from small businesses to big conglomerates and organisations. I am delighted to be a part of the club and will contribute in any means possible to make it a success," said Dhoni.

Parvez Khan of Pacific Ventures admitted to be excited about his partnership Indian cricket superstar, while also declaring the academy would be named -- MS Dhoni Cricket Academy (MSDCA).

"Pacific Sports Club is excited about its association with MS Dhoni, a superstar in the field of cricket. PSC has all exclusive rights to MS Dhoni Cricket Academy (MSDCA), not just in the UAE but other GCC countries, South Africa and the UK.

Dhoni will be the brand ambassador for the academy and will be hands-on at the PSC with frequent visits. What makes this venture exciting is that this is for the first time ever that the cricketer is launching his academy and he chose Dubai for the launch of his new venture," said Khan.

"We will offer a high-level plus coaching and training as well as a strategic sports development programmes managed by some of our well-known and beloved sports personalities," added Khan who looks to partner with schools and colleges in the UAE aiming expansion of the new entity. Dhoni is expected to travel to Dubai next month to get the academy based in Springdales School, Al Khail up and running.