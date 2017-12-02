Trending#

Prachi Desai loses out on an ad for this reason

For her turn of a guitarist in her next film, Kosha, Prachi Desai coloured her hair purple in real life.

 
Looks like she’s had to pay a price in the name of method acting. While shooting for the film, the actress was approached for a television ad for a hair product brand but had to let go of it because of her hair colour.

 
A source says that she had to give up the ad for the sake of continuity of the film. Guess you win some, you lose some!

  
 


    
   
