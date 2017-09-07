State admits shortage of specialist doctors

The state government in an affidavit before the high court has accepted that specialist doctors' posts in government hospitals are lying vacant because there no takers. But both the state and the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) claimed they are taking enough measures to control the spread of swine flu.

A division bench of Chief Justice R Subhash Reddy and Justice Vipul Pancholi is hearing a public interest petition filed by Manasvi Thapar. The petitioner had submitted that there are not enough specialist doctors to handle the flu. The high court had asked the state and AMC to file their replies.

The state in its reply on Wednesday accepted that specialist doctors are not willing to join duty in rural or semi-urban areas. "The state is doing its best to hire doctors," the state submitted.

AMC’s preparedness to fight the flu

AMC-run hospitals have 354 beds

77 urban health centres

99 medical officers

500 multipurpose health workers

1,200 ASHA workers

60 staff nurses

74 lakh; Text messages have been sent to raise awareness

104 ads run in cinema halls

81 specialty private hospitals have as many as 350 beds

State government

203 medical officers in urban areas

1 medical officer each in most of the primary health centres in the state

930 doctors in 362 community health centres against the approved strength 1,155

In 2010, 18,680 specialist doctors hired on contract against requisite strength of 3,730

SWINE FLU KILLS 5 MORE, NO. OF CASES NEAR 6,000