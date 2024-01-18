Princess Of Wales Kate Middleton, Hospitalised For Up To Two Weeks After Abdominal Surgery

Prince William's wife, Princess Kate Middleton, underwent abdominal surgery in London. The Kensington Palace said in a statement that ‘Her Royal Highness, the Princess of Wales, was admitted to the London Clinic yesterday'. The palace further said that the surgery was successful and the princess would remain in the hospital for ten to fourteen days. The statement further read that the palace will ‘only provide updates on Her Royal Highness' progress when there is significant new information to share’. Meanwhile, King Charles III is also set to undergo treatment for an enlarged prostate next week.