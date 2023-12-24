Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
trendingVideos,recommendedVideos,recommendedVideosMobileenglish3072533
HomeVideos
videoDetails

Pakistan protest: Who is Mahrang Baloch? the woman leading Baloch protest in PAK capital Islamabad

In 1947, Balochistan stood as an independent country with Jinnah advocating for a separate nation for Balochistan, but Pakistan forcibly annexed the region. Presently, People from Baloch have made their way to Islamabad, staging protests against Pakistan’s oppressive tactics in Balochistan. At the forefront of this movement is Mahrang Baloch, a courageous leader carrying on the legacy of her father, Abdul Gafar Baloch. Who is Mahrang Baloch? watch the full video to know more.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note
Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics
Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023
Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere
In pics: Priyanka Chopra hugs Orlando Bloom, poses with Chris Hemsworth, Naomi Campbell at F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2023
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Ayodhya Ram Mandir inauguration: Leaders, actors and celebrities who are invited
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews