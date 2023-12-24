Pakistan Protest Who Is Mahrang Baloch The Woman Leading Baloch Protest In PAK Capital Islamabad

In 1947, Balochistan stood as an independent country with Jinnah advocating for a separate nation for Balochistan, but Pakistan forcibly annexed the region. Presently, People from Baloch have made their way to Islamabad, staging protests against Pakistan’s oppressive tactics in Balochistan. At the forefront of this movement is Mahrang Baloch, a courageous leader carrying on the legacy of her father, Abdul Gafar Baloch. Who is Mahrang Baloch? watch the full video to know more.