Arjuna Ranatunga expresses concern over perpetration of violence in Sri Lanka, calls it ‘Unfortunate’

After the anti-government protest turned violent amid the dire economic conditions in Sri Lanka, Former Cricketer turned politician Arjuna Ranatunga on May 10 expressed deep concerns over the deteriorating situation in the Island Nation and called it extremely ‘unfortunate’ and said that the police mishandled the situation. While talking to ANI, he said, “We did not expect peaceful protestors to be attacked. Things were getting into place before this particular incident happened. The police handled things very badly, didn't stop them,” he said. Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa stepped down from the position on May 09 amid a dire economic crisis in the country.