World’s longest suspension bridge opens in Czech Republic

The 721-meter-long bridge is built at an altitude of more than 1,100 meters (3,610 feet) above sea level.

  • DNA Web Team
  • May 14, 2022, 01:20 PM IST

The world’s longest pedestrian suspension bridge - Sky Bridge 721 - has opened for tourists on Friday at a mountain resort in the Czech Republic.

The bridge is located in the northeastern part of the country in the Kralicky Sneznik mountain range near the border with Poland, some 200 kilometers east of Prague. 

1. Sky Bridge 721

Sky Bridge 721
1/5

The bridge offers unusual views for visitors who have a head for heights. Up to 500 people will be allowed to be on the bridge at any one time, although that number is halved for the first two weeks following Friday's opening.

(Photo: Visit Czech Republic) 

2. Length

Length
2/5

The 721-meter (2,365-foot) long bridge is built at an altitude of more than 1,100 meters (3,610 feet) above sea level. It connects two ridges of the mountains and hangs up to 95 meters (312 feet) above the valley below.

The previous longest such bridge is in Arouca, Portugal, and is 516 meters (1,693 feet) long.

(Photo: Visit Czech Republic)

3. Cost

Cost
3/5

The construction took two years and cost some 200 million Czech crowns (USD8.3 million). The bridge will be closed for safety reasons if winds reach 135 kph (84 mph). (Photo: Visit Czech Republic)  

 

4. Tourism

Tourism
4/5

Critics say the bridge is too big for the surrounding environment, while others argue it will attract too many tourists to the town, which has a population of less than 500. Czech Tourism believes the bridge could attract tourists from all around the globe.

(Photo: Visit Czech Republic)

 

 

5. Tourist

Tourist
5/5

Theo Scheepens, 59, from the Netherlands was one of the first tourists who visited the bridge. "Marvelous, impressive, the bridge moves, so you think something is going to happen," he said.

"I wonder what is going to happen when it is windy. It is terrific weather, we are very blessed,” he added.

(Photo: Visit Czech Republic)  

