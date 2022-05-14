World’s longest suspension bridge opens in Czech Republic

The 721-meter-long bridge is built at an altitude of more than 1,100 meters (3,610 feet) above sea level.

The world’s longest pedestrian suspension bridge - Sky Bridge 721 - has opened for tourists on Friday at a mountain resort in the Czech Republic.

The bridge is located in the northeastern part of the country in the Kralicky Sneznik mountain range near the border with Poland, some 200 kilometers east of Prague.