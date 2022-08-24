Search icon
Meet Elon Musk's ex-girlfriend Jennifer Gwynne, who revealed never-seen-before photos of their relationship

Jennifer Gwynne, Elon Musk's ex-girlfriend in college, has planned to auction the photos of their romance that show the Tesla chief as a dreamy young

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Aug 24, 2022, 12:28 PM IST

1. Elon Musk with Jennifer Gwynne

Elon Musk with Jennifer Gwynne
1/5

The photos show musk and Jeniffer, in their early 20s, as baby-faced college students. Both were students of the University of Pennsylvania at the time. 

2. Elon Musk with Jennifer Gwynne

Elon Musk with Jennifer Gwynne
2/5

The photos show Elon Musk and Jeniffer, in their early 20s, as baby-faced college students. Both were students of the University of Pennsylvania at the time. 

3. Elon Musk with Jennifer Gwynne

Elon Musk with Jennifer Gwynne
3/5

Jennifer Gwynne now lives in South Carolina with her husband and stepson. She said she is selling the photos to fund her stepson's college education. 

4. Elon Musk, world's richest man

Elon Musk, world's richest man
4/5

They broke up in 1995 when Elon Musk moved to California. Elon Musk started dating his first wife Justice at the same time. She said they had a great relationship but Musk was opposed to both affection or public display of affection. 

5. Elon Musk, world's richest man

Elon Musk, world's richest man
5/5

One of the most endearing items on sale is a birthday card he wrote for her in December 1995. It reads: 'Happy birthday Jennifer (aka Boo Boo). Love, Elon.' 'Boo boo'. 

