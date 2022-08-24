Meet Elon Musk's ex-girlfriend Jennifer Gwynne, who revealed never-seen-before photos of their relationship

Jennifer Gwynne, Elon Musk's ex-girlfriend in college, has planned to auction the photos of their romance that show the Tesla chief as a dreamy young
The photos show musk and Jeniffer, in their early 20s, as baby-faced college students. Both were students of the University of Pennsylvania at the time.
Jennifer Gwynne now lives in South Carolina with her husband and stepson. She said she is selling the photos to fund her stepson's college education.
They broke up in 1995 when Elon Musk moved to California. Elon Musk started dating his first wife Justice at the same time. She said they had a great relationship but Musk was opposed to both affection or public display of affection.
One of the most endearing items on sale is a birthday card he wrote for her in December 1995. It reads: 'Happy birthday Jennifer (aka Boo Boo). Love, Elon.' 'Boo boo'.