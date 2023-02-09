From Gare Du Nord in Paris to Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus in Mumbai, a look at world's most beautiful train stations

Today we will tell you about some iconic train stations around the world which are not only popular for their dramatic designs and architectural wonder but can also make train-catching an awe-inspiring experience.
Not many will deny that train stations are an example of some of the world’s most stunning architecture. It not only is a tourist attraction but also a city’s most treasured architectural landmark.
From Gare Du Nord in Paris to Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus in Mumbai, here are some of the world's most iconic train stations.
1. Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus, Mumbai
Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus in Mumbai, India is one of the busiest train stations in the country. Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus was designed by Frederick William Stevens and built in honour of Queen Victoria’s Golden Jubilee.
The structure of the station is a mix of Victorian Italianate Gothic Revival and traditional Indian Mughal styles. It is also listed as a World Heritage Site by UNESCO. The station was known as the Victoria Terminus but, in 1996, to honour Chhatrapati Shivaji – the founder of the Maratha Empire, it was changed to Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus.
2. Antwerpen-Centraal, Belgium
Antwerpen-Centraal in Belgium is one of the most beautiful train stations you will ever visit. Though the station received some damage during World War II, it was restored magnificently in 1986 and then again from 1998-2007. For its incredible architecture and style, this station is also dubbed as “Railway Cathedral”.
3. Grand Central Station, New York City
New York City's Grand Central Station is one of the most-visited attractions around the world. The station was completed in 1913 and is one of America's best examples of Beaux-Arts architecture. The Grand Central Station also holds the Guinness World Record for the largest station in terms of the number of platforms (44). The ceiling mural in the main hall is one of the main attractions here.
4. Chicago Union Station
The present Chicago Union Station opened in 1925, replacing an earlier station on this site built in 1881. It is the third-busiest rail station in the United States and serves close to 1,20,000 passengers every day. The station is located on the west side of the Chicago river.
5. St. Pancras International, London
Built-in the year 1868, St. Pancras International is a prime example of Victorian Gothic architecture and structure. It was St. Pancras International that had served as an inspiration for New York City's Grand Central Station. This station is a gateway to Europe and is used by nearly 45 million passengers annually.
6. Gare Du Nord, Paris
Gare Du Nord in Paris opened in 1864 and is one of the oldest rail stations in the world. To display every destination served by the rail line, there are twenty-three female statues in the station. This station is not only a great example of Parisian beauty but also masterclass engineering.