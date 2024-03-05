Surbhi Chandna shares romantic first pics from dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma: 'Finally home after 13 years'

Surbhi Chandna mesmerises fans with her romantic pictures from wedding with Karan Sharma
Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma recently tied the knot in Jaipur in a dreamy wedding. The actress recently dropped some beautiful pictures from her wedding wherein the couple can be seen exuding love and happiness, sharing a romantic kiss and flaunting their million-dollar smile. Here's a look at their first pics after the wedding.
1. Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma dreamy wedding pics
On Tuesday, Surbhi Chandna shared some dreamy pictures from their wedding and penned a romantic caption calling her husband her home. The actress wrote, "Finally Home after 13 Years. We Seek all your love and blessings as we embark on this new journey together."
2. Surbhi Chandna flaunts her magalsutra
In one of the photos Surbhi Chandna was seen flaunting her mangalsutra. The actress also shared a romantic photo wherein Karan was seen kissing his bride after the pheras on her nose.
3. Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma outifits
Surbhi opted for a sea-green lehenga which had a baby pink embroidery and a viel in pink and green combination. She paired it with a green neckpiece and white chooda. Karan on the other hand wore a silver sherwani.
4. Netizens shower love om newlyweds
Netizens were in awe after seeing the dreamy pics of Surbhi and Karan. One of the comments read, "congratulations! these pics are so beautiful." Another user wrote, "such a beautiful couple." Another comment read, "congratulations to the beautiful couple."
5. Surbhi Chandna Work Front
Surbhi Chandna is all set to make her OTT debut in chapter 2 of Rakshak-India's Braves wherein she will be sharing the screen with Barun Sobti. The series will stream on Amazon miniTV.