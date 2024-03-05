Surbhi Chandna shares romantic first pics from dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma: 'Finally home after 13 years'

Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma recently tied the knot in Jaipur in a dreamy wedding. The actress recently dropped some beautiful pictures from her wedding wherein the couple can be seen exuding love and happiness, sharing a romantic kiss and flaunting their million-dollar smile. Here's a look at their first pics after the wedding.