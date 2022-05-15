Search icon
Rubina Dilaik flaunts her sexy curves in green bikini, drops photos on Instagram

Take a look at Rubina Dilaik's sexy photos in striking green beachwear.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • May 15, 2022, 11:22 AM IST

Rubina Dilaik, the Bigg Boss 14 winner, set the internet on fire with these stunning beachwear photographs she posted on Instagram today. She pulled off some incredible poses that made admirers' hearts skip a beat.

1. Rubina Dilaik's swimwear

1/6

Rubina Dilaik can be spotted in a lovely green bikini making admirers sweat.

2. Rubina Dilaik's makeup

2/6

Rubina Dilaik went for a natural look that was perfect for her pool day. Pink lips and a perfect base were her choices.

3. Rubina Dilaik's accessories

3/6

Rubina Dilaik accessorised with a bracelet and a ring in the images.

4. Rubina Dilaik's Bollywood debut

4/6

Rubina will star alongside Kulbushan Kharbanda, Rajpal Yadav, and another prominent television actor Hiten Tejwani in the Hindi film Ardh.

5. Rubina Dilaik in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12

5/6

Rubina Dilaik will next be featured in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, a renowned stunt-based reality show. Last year, her husband Abhinav Shukla appeared on the show.

6. Rubina Dilaik on social media

6/6

Rubina Dilaik is a frequent Instagram user who shares photographs from her personal and professional life with her 7.9 million followers.

