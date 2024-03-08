Search icon
Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

Adil Khan Durrani shares first pictures from his wedding with Somi Khan.

  • Riya Sharma
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Mar 08, 2024, 02:44 PM IST

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani took to his social media to share the photos of his wedding with Somi Khan. The couple tied the knot on March 3 in an intimate wedding ceremony. He further claimed it to be his 'first wedding'.  Netizens congratulated the couple. Here's a look at the first pics from their wedding.

1. Adil Durrani Khan and Somi Khan wedding

Adil Durrani Khan and Somi Khan wedding
1/5

On March 3, Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani tied the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan. On Thursday, He took to his Instagram and shared the pics from his wedding. 

2. Adil Khan Durrani and Somi Khan Instagram post

Adil Khan Durrani and Somi Khan Instagram post
2/5

Along with the pictures, the couple also penned a note which read, "Bismillahir Rahmanir Raheem. We are overjoyed to announce that by the grace of Allah, we have solemnized our Nikkah in a simple and beautiful ceremony. Alhumdullilaah, we are thankful for this blessing and we appreciate our families and friends for their love and support. We are eager to begin our new journey together as husband and wife. Please remember us in your prayers for a blessed married life. JazakAllah Khair." 

3. Adil Khan Durrani calls it his 'first wedding'

Adil Khan Durrani calls it his 'first wedding'
3/5

Adil Khan Durrani, who was earlier married to Rakhi Sawant, told News18 that his wedding with Somi Khan is his first wedding and said, “This is my first wedding only. We are currently in Bangalore. We’ll be flying to Mumbai tomorrow. We’ll make an official announcement. I’ll share everything in detail soon." 

4. Adil Khan Durrani-Somi Khan wedding outfits

Adil Khan Durrani-Somi Khan wedding outfits
4/5

Adil Khan Durrani and Somi Khan tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony. While Adil Khan was seen wearing a beige sherwani, Somi was seen decked up in a red lehenga. 

5. Rakhi Sawant reaction to Adil Khan Durrani-Somi Khan wedding

Rakhi Sawant reaction to Adil Khan Durrani-Somi Khan wedding
5/5

In an interview with Zoom, Rakhi Sawant broke the silence on Adil Khan Durrani and Somi Khan's wedding and said, "I am shocked about this Somi Khan. Ek saal me usne 3-3 shaadiyan kar li. Somi Khan should come forward and know all that I have suffered in one year. Mujhe dara dara kar aur dhamkiya dekar usne chup karaya. He kept threatening me saying ‘mai 3 talak de dunga, maar dalunga’. Meri zindagi to kharab kar di Somi ki bhi kar dega.”

