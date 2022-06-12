Search icon
Nikki Tamboli flaunts her sexy curves in thigh-high slit dress, drops photos on Instagram

Take a look at Nikki Tamboli's sizzling hot photos here.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Jun 12, 2022, 11:25 AM IST

Nikki Tamboli knows how to make a statement with her style. Her Instagram account is regularly updated with sultry and sensual photographs. She was just photographed in an absolutely gorgeous dress and the photos are unmissable.

1. Nikki Tamboli's outfit

Nikki Tamboli's outfit
1/6

Nikki Tamboli is dressed in a white dress with a thigh-high slit.

2. Nikki Tamboli poses for the lens

Nikki Tamboli poses for the lens
2/6

Nikki Tamboli is posing sensually for the camera, and her images have left people awestruck.

3. Nikki Tamboli's hairstyle

Nikki Tamboli's hairstyle
3/6

Nikki Tamboli had her hair straight and parted in the middle, which complemented her attire nicely.

4. Nikki Tamboli's makeup

Nikki Tamboli's makeup
4/6

Nikki Tamboli went for a dewy lip, a flawless base, and a slightly dark eye look.

5. Nikki Tamboli's post

Nikki Tamboli's post
5/6

Apart from the photos, Nikki Tamboli's caption also caught people's attention. She wrote, :If you’re gonna stare at me please say Mashallah."

 

6. Nikki Tamboli's toned body

Nikki Tamboli's toned body
6/6

Nikki Tamboli is a fitness nut; the actress has a toned physique and she flaunts her abs pretty often.

