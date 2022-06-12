Nikki Tamboli flaunts her sexy curves in thigh-high slit dress, drops photos on Instagram

Take a look at Nikki Tamboli's sizzling hot photos here.
Nikki Tamboli knows how to make a statement with her style. Her Instagram account is regularly updated with sultry and sensual photographs. She was just photographed in an absolutely gorgeous dress and the photos are unmissable.
1. Nikki Tamboli's outfit
Nikki Tamboli is dressed in a white dress with a thigh-high slit.
2. Nikki Tamboli poses for the lens
Nikki Tamboli is posing sensually for the camera, and her images have left people awestruck.
3. Nikki Tamboli's hairstyle
Nikki Tamboli had her hair straight and parted in the middle, which complemented her attire nicely.
4. Nikki Tamboli's makeup
Nikki Tamboli went for a dewy lip, a flawless base, and a slightly dark eye look.
5. Nikki Tamboli's post
Apart from the photos, Nikki Tamboli's caption also caught people's attention. She wrote, :If you’re gonna stare at me please say Mashallah."
6. Nikki Tamboli's toned body
Nikki Tamboli is a fitness nut; the actress has a toned physique and she flaunts her abs pretty often.