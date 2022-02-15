'Naagin 6': From Tejasswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal to Urvashi Dholakia, know WHOPPING fees these actors are charging

The whopping fees being charged by the actors for 'Naagin 6' will shock you.
The much-awaited supernatural mystery thriller 'Naagin 6' finally premiered last weekend on Saturday, February 12. The 'Bigg Boss 15' winner Tejasswi Prakash is essaying the lead role in the Ekta Kapoor-backed show. Her co-contestant Simba Nagpal plays the male lead in the sixth season that also features other popular television actors such as Mahekk Chahal, Urvashi Dholakia, Sudha Chandran, and others. Here's how much these celebrities are charging per episode for the show.
1. Tejasswi Prakash
Portraying the lead character of Pratha aka ‘Sarvashreshth Naagin’, Tejasswi Prakash is reportedly getting paid a sum of Rs 2 lakh per episode, as per a report in BollywoodLife.com. (Image source: Colors TV/Instagram)
2. Simba Nagpal
Simba Nagpal portrays an army officer Rishabh Gujral in the Colors TV show and as per the BollywoodLife.com report, he is charging Rs 1 lakh per episode. (Image source: Simba Nagpal/Instagram)
3. Mahekk Chahal
Mahekk Chahal plays Pratha's elder sister and icchadhari Naagin in the show. As per BollywoodLife.com, she is also charging Rs 1 lakh per episode. (Image source: Mahekk Chahal/Instagram)
4. Adaa Khan
Adaa Khan, who revealed in the 'Bigg Boss 15' finale that Tejasswi will be playing the lead role, is being paid Rs 70,000 as per the reports. (Image source: Adaa Khan/Instagram)
5. Ravi Chhabra
Ravi Chhabra, who plays Rishabh's friend and fellow army officer, is charging Rs 45,000, as stated by the BollywoodLife.com report. (Image source: Ravi Chhabra/Instagram)
6. Urvashi Dholakia
Urvashi Dholakia is reportedly being paid Rs. 50,000 per episode. The actress, who won the sixth season of 'Bigg Boss', plays Pratha's mother in the sixth season of 'Naagin'. (Image source: Urvashi Dholakia/Instagram)
7. Sudha Chandran
Being the senior-most actress, Sudha Chandran is reportedly being paid the whopping sum of Rs 3 lakh per episode. She plays Seema Gujral, Rishabh's mother. (Image source: Sudha Chandran/Instagram)