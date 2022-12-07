Move over Anveshi Jain and Flora Saini, Mastram star Kamalika Chanda is sure to be your favourite seductress

If you think only Anveshi, Flora Saini and Aabha Paul are internet sensations, then you're wrong. Meet Miss Teacher fame Kamalika Chanda.
Alt Balaji shows like Gandii Baat, XXX uncensored, Bekaaboo and Ragini MMS 2 Returns gave birth to other erotic content on the internet. If you think Anveshi Jain, Flora Saini and Aabha Paul are among the top contenders for the title of 'ultimate seductress,' then you are unaware of Kamalika Chanda. Let's meet the actress, through her sizzling sexy pictures. (Images source: Kamalika Chanda Instagram)
1. Red hot Kamalika Chanda showing deadly combination of sharab with shabab
The combination of alcohol with beauty is lethal. It can take you on an unimaginable trip. That's why Kamalika is holding a glass of whiskey.
2. Kamalika Chanda proves that saree can be perfect outfit for seduction
If you think a woman can only look desirable, and sexy in two pieces or a bikini, here's Kamalika proving it wrong. Chanda is setting new goals of seduction with a saree.
3. How much exposure is too much for Kamalika Chanda?
If you are also thinking about it, let us tell you that the still is from Kamalika's web series Rosgulla, and she looks dangerously alluring in it.
4. The orignal erotica queen Kamalika Chanda
Before Anveshi Jain, and Flora Saini captured the audience's imagination with Gandii Baat and XXX in 2017, it was Kamalika who started the trend of barring it all. The still is from Chanda's controversial film Miss Teacher (2016). Well, you can guess why it was controversial at that time. Kamalika Chanda stars in the titular role of a University teacher, who is attractive and a nymphomaniac sex addict.
5. The bikini avatar of Kamalika Chanda
With this picture, we open up to your reactions. Who do you find sexier in a bikini? Flora Saini, Aabha Paul, or Kamalika Chanda.