Meet Puja Banerjee, gorgeous actor who triggered row over steamy kiss with Sara Khan

Puja Banerjee, also known as Pooja Bose, has been quite active in television. She's popularly known for playing Parvati in Mohit Raina's Devon Ke Dev Mahadev. She's also been part of shows like Balika Vadhu, Qubool Hai, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya and Anupamma: Namaste America. Apart from having a successful career, she's also been in the news for multiple controversies. Let's take a look at them. (Images source: Puja Banerjee Instagram)