Meet Puja Banerjee, gorgeous actor who triggered row over steamy kiss with Sara Khan

Puja Banerjee has been involved in multiple controversies. Let's glance at those incidents when Puja made headlines for the wrong reasons.

  • DNA Web Team
  • Feb 19, 2023, 04:23 PM IST

Puja Banerjee, also known as Pooja Bose, has been quite active in television. She's popularly known for playing Parvati in Mohit Raina's Devon Ke Dev Mahadev. She's also been part of shows like Balika Vadhu, Qubool Hai, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya and Anupamma: Namaste America. Apart from having a successful career, she's also been in the news for multiple controversies. Let's take a look at them. (Images source: Puja Banerjee Instagram)

1. The contrroversial life of Puja Banerjee

Puja Banerjee has made noise for her work and also for her choices. As per the report of ABP, Puja ran away from her house at the age of 15.

2. Puja Banerjee being 'unlucky' in love

The report also added that Puja was dumped by her boyfriend, and her troubled love life attracted eyeballs. 

3. Puja Banerjee's second marriage attracted unwanted attention

After getting cheated, Puja's second chance in love also garnered 'unwanted' attention. Puja's love for her Tujh Sang Preet Lagai Sajna co-star Kunal Verma also attracted a little criticism, but the duo faced it all bravely. The duo got married in 2020, and they're blessed with a boy, Krishiv. 

4. Puja Banerjee's stint in movies

Apart from television, Puja has also been part of several Bengali movies. In Bollywood, she has been seen in Great Grand Masti, and 3 Dev. 

5. Puja Banerjee steamy kiss with Sara Khan

Puja Banerjee and Sara Khan were hugely discussed in 2012 after the latter kissed the lips of the former actress. Although Khan initially declined that she kissed Puja. Later on, in an interview with Times of India, Sara admitted. 

