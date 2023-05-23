Meet Garmi actor Vyom Yadav who wanted to become a football player | Exclusive

Vyom, who is now known for his acting skills, wanted to become a football player when he was in school.
Vyom Yadav, who recently appeared as the lead actor in Tigmanshu Dhulia's web series Garmi, is one of the talented actors and is a budding star. He won hearts with his portrayal of a complex character, showcasing his acting skills and screen presence.
Vyom, who is now known for his acting skills, wanted to become a football player when he was in school. Well, yes! Not only this, he has done engineering and worked for an IT company for some time.
1. Early Life
On being asked if he was an intelligent student and the actor laughed and said ‘See, I know how to get things done.’
The actor revealed that his parents wanted of certainty in the child’s career. While elaborating, parents always want security and certainty for their child’s future. So yes, when in the initial days, I told him that I want to become a football player, he was not very happy about it because we know the conditions of football players in India. And it was a cold war that used to happen between me and my dad. But then I got into theatre which was like venting space for me.”
2. How he used to spend Saturday:
Vyom who now works on Saturday as well used to spend weekends with his family. While speaking to DNA, the 23-year-old actor said, “Before I started acting, I remember I was in college, was a teenager, so I remember staying home spending time with my family, or going out and spending time with my friends, playing football or cricket or sports. I was too much inclined towards sports.”
“Back when I was in college, I was an engineer. So my weekdays were packed, it was more like me running up and down. I had my theatre going on, so weekdays were usually college and theatre both. And weekends were resting days for me.”
3. College Life
Vyom did engineering from Delhi University, On being asked if he was more serious about placements or acting, the actor replied, "Honestly, I won’t brag about it. But believed that I could crack placement without actually working hard for it which actually happened also. So when I was in college then there was this competition among everyone that who will crack the biggest package or who will do what. So I wanted to get a decent package which I did get. So I would say 20% I was into placement thing but I knew that for a long time, I am not going to stay here.”
Talking about his popularity in college, the actor said 'yes, I was popular quite a bit.'
4. Wanted to be a football player
On being asked if he always wanted to be an actor, he answered, “No, when I was young, I always wanted to be a football player. Acting somehow happened to me. I started this at my 6th standard but I didn’t realise that I wanted to be an actor. It was fun for me. Sometimes you enjoy the process, you enjoy the activity so much that you don’t even want to think what you want to be. When you actually get paid for what you like is when the acting career came into the picture.”
With his rising popularity and promising talent, Vyom Yadav is definitely a rising star to watch out for in the entertainment industry. The series Garmi is available exclusively on Sony Liv.
5. First on-screen appearance
While talking about how he started, the actor revealed that his first on-screen appearance was in the Dream 11 Ad. He mentioned, "I auditioned really crazy for it, so basically what happened was I remember I gave auditioned for it back when I was in college and it used to be super hectic for me I will tell you why, let’s say it’s 2 pm right now and I am in a middle of a class and casting director was in Delhi. So he called me and said ‘Vyom audition for Dream 11 is happening right now’. I was so happy and excited. He used to tell me ‘Vyom carry something casual.’ So sometimes, my friends were wearing something that I used to think that this would suit the character better. I wear those clothes and used to travel at least 45 mins or 1 hour as my college was in Dwarka and casting used to happen in South Delhi. So this is how I got my first acting gig."