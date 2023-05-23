Meet Garmi actor Vyom Yadav who wanted to become a football player | Exclusive

5/5

While talking about how he started, the actor revealed that his first on-screen appearance was in the Dream 11 Ad. He mentioned, "I auditioned really crazy for it, so basically what happened was I remember I gave auditioned for it back when I was in college and it used to be super hectic for me I will tell you why, let’s say it’s 2 pm right now and I am in a middle of a class and casting director was in Delhi. So he called me and said ‘Vyom audition for Dream 11 is happening right now’. I was so happy and excited. He used to tell me ‘Vyom carry something casual.’ So sometimes, my friends were wearing something that I used to think that this would suit the character better. I wear those clothes and used to travel at least 45 mins or 1 hour as my college was in Dwarka and casting used to happen in South Delhi. So this is how I got my first acting gig."