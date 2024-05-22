Twitter
Hollywood

Baby Reindeer star Jessica Gunning breaks her silence on real-life Martha slamming Netflix show: ‘Want to make sure...'

Baby Reindeer star Jessica Gunning reveals she is choosing to ignore the coverage along with real-life Martha aka Fiona Harvey's interviews.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : May 22, 2024, 09:07 AM IST

Jessica Gunning and real life Martha (Fiona Harvey)
Netflix shows Baby Reindeer emerged to be a success but also generated controversy. The show follows the story of Martha, a stalker who obsessively stalks a comedian played by Richard Gadd. Recently, the real-life Martha slammed the show and threatened to sue Netflix and Richard Gadd while denying the claims made in the show. Now, Jessica Gunning who plays the role in the film, has reacted to the same. 

The series Baby Reindeer is said to be based on true events and is inspired by the story of a real-life stalker of Richard Gadd. The names and identities in the series were changed. However, recently, Fiona Harvey publicly identified herself as as the person who inspired Gunning's Martha, though she says the character's portrayal is "dishonest and false,” and denied the claims made in the show. She even threatened to take legal action against Gadd and Netflix.

In a recent interview with Radio Times, Jessica Gunning, who plays the role of the stalker in the series,  said she's not getting involved with the fallout, choosing to ignore the coverage along with Harvey's interviews. The actress further added that though the identities were concealed in the show, it’s inevitable for people to learn about Harvey.

She said, “Me and Richard have this close connection and I’m very concerned about anything that might upset him. He’s a survivor of sexual assault, and he was stalked, and I think that any search for real people almost undermines that slightly.” 

She further added that Richard “deliberately” changed the identities in the show and said, “He said in the past that he didn’t want any internet sleuths to go out and try and find the identities of these real people. He deliberately changed identities for a reason. But of course, in this day and age, it’s inevitable, especially with a show this big, that people are intrigued by who the real people are."

She further opened up on Richard Gadd being criticised and said, "I think he was incredibly brave to bare all. He really did put everything in that show, warts and all, errors, mistakes that were made. I don’t think I’ve ever seen anything quite like it. I’m always fiercely protective of him and I want to make sure that none of this is upsetting for him, really, so I try and keep out of any of that stuff."

Baby Reindeer is a British dark comedy drama-thriller created by and starring Richard Gadd. The show also stars Jessica Gunning and is streaming on Netflix. The show released on April 11 and in no time became a huge hit.

