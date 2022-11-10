Search icon
Dipika Kakar's sister-in-law Saba Ibrahim's incredible body transformation will leave you stunned

Shoaib Ibrahim's sister, Saba Ibrahim is a social media influencer, vlogger, and motivation herself. Let's check out some stunning photos of her.

  • Nov 10, 2022, 11:52 AM IST

Sasural Simar Ki star Dipika Kakar's sister-in-law Saba Ibrahim got married to Khalid Niaz on Sunday in Maudaha, Uttar Pradesh. Saba is a vlogger, social media influencer, and family's most loved one. Ibrahim is quite active on social media, and she frequently drops photos for her followers. The happy-go-lucky Saba is a motivational personality as well. While digging through her Instagram page, we found some old posts, dated back to 2014, 2015 and 2016. In these photos, you will be surprised to see her early days and amazed after realising the physical transformation she has undergone. Without much ado, let's take a look at it. (Image source: Saba Ibrahim Instagram) 

1. Saba Ibrahim with dearest brother

Saba Ibrahim with dearest brother
1/5

Here's a photo of Shoaib in an unrecognisable look with Saba. This photo is from 2015, and they both looked quite different. 

2. Bubbly Saba Ibrahim

Bubbly Saba Ibrahim
2/5

Saba Ibrahim is a firm believer in 'loving oneself,' and her early posts will give you strong vibes about it. 

3. Saba Ibrahim and her 'Jaan'

Saba Ibrahim and her 'Jaan'
3/5

In this photo, Saba is looking gorgeous with her mommy dearest. 

4. Saba Ibrahim's stunning transformation

Saba Ibrahim's stunning transformation
4/5

That's the reason, we called his transformation incredible. Saba achieved the target without going harsh on her body. As per the report of Aaj Tak, Saba was dependent on Jeera water, skipped junk food, quit sugar, did Yoga, and gym and most importantly, kept herself far away from being stressed. 

5. Cheers to new beginnings for Saba Ibrahim

Cheers to new beginnings for Saba Ibrahim
5/5

We end our gallery with a hope of properoity and happiness for the new bride Saba Ibrahim. The photo is from her Nikaah ceremony, and the duo do compliment each other. 

