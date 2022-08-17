Samsung might bring new Z Fold4 Taskbar to older Galaxy Fold devices

One of the less discussed aspects of the new Galaxy Z Fold4 smartphone, which was unveiled a couple of days ago, is the situation with its Android version. According to GSM Arena, the phone has Google's Android 12L, a branch of the company's popular mobile OS meant specifically for foldables, tablets, and Chrome OS devices, which debuted last year. One of the software highlights for this year is instantly noticeable in the new persistent Taskbar Samsung has placed at the bottom of the UX. Industry rumours suggest that taskbar will be coming to older Galaxy Z Fold devices as well, alongside One UI 4.1.1 "later this year".