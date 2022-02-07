Search icon
Top 6 smartphones under Rs 10,000 - Check features and other details

These six smartphones will give you access to all the latest tech features of an expensive phone.

  DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  Feb 07, 2022, 02:52 PM IST

In today's day and age, everything has become affordable including smartphones. Fortunately, many individuals have the capacity to own a smartphone, however, not all can afford an expensive one. 

Now, even though expensive smartphones may have better cameras and a great memory, there are phones that come within a price limit with almost similar features. 

From Micromax to Motorola, here are some smartphones that you can buy under Rs 10,000: 

1. Micromax In 2b - Rs 9,999

Specifications: 
Display     - 6.52 inch 720 pixels
Processor - Unisoc T610
RAM - 4GB
Storage - 64GB
Battery Capacity - 5000mAh
Rear Camera - 13MP + 2MP
Front Camera - 5MP

 

2. Realme Narzo 30A - Rs 8,999

Display - 6.50 inch, 720x1600 pixels
Processor - MediaTek Helio G85
RAM - 3GB
Storage - 32GB
Battery Capacity - 6000mAh
Rear Camera - 13MP
Front Camera - 8MP

3. Poco M3 - Rs 8,379

Display - 6.53-inch, 1080x2340 pixels
Processor - Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
RAM - 6GB
Storage - 64GB
Battery Capacity - 6000mAh
Rear Camera - 48MP + 2MP + 2MP
Front Camera - 8MP

4. Motorola Moto E7 Plus - Rs 9,499

Display - 6.50-inch, 720x1600 pixels
Processor - Qualcomm Snapdragon 460
RAM - 4GB
Storage - 64GB
Battery Capacity - 5000mAh
Rear Camera - 48MP + 2MP
Front Camera - 8MP

5. Motorola Moto E40 - Rs 9,999

Display - 6.50-inch, 720x1600 pixels
Processor - Unisoc T700
RAM - 4GB
Storage - 64GB
Battery Capacity - 5000mAh
Rear Camera - 48MP + 2MP + 2MP
Front Camera - 8MP

6. Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime - Rs 9,999

Display - 6.53-inch, 1080x2340 pixels
Processor - MediaTek Helio G80
RAM - 4GB
Storage - 64GB
Battery Capacity - 5020mAh
Rear Camera - 13MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP
Front Camera - 8MP

 

