Top 6 smartphones under Rs 10,000 - Check features and other details

These six smartphones will give you access to all the latest tech features of an expensive phone.
In today's day and age, everything has become affordable including smartphones. Fortunately, many individuals have the capacity to own a smartphone, however, not all can afford an expensive one.
Now, even though expensive smartphones may have better cameras and a great memory, there are phones that come within a price limit with almost similar features.
From Micromax to Motorola, here are some smartphones that you can buy under Rs 10,000:
1. Micromax In 2b - Rs 9,999
Specifications:
Display - 6.52 inch 720 pixels
Processor - Unisoc T610
RAM - 4GB
Storage - 64GB
Battery Capacity - 5000mAh
Rear Camera - 13MP + 2MP
Front Camera - 5MP
2. Realme Narzo 30A - Rs 8,999
Display - 6.50 inch, 720x1600 pixels
Processor - MediaTek Helio G85
RAM - 3GB
Storage - 32GB
Battery Capacity - 6000mAh
Rear Camera - 13MP
Front Camera - 8MP
3. Poco M3 - Rs 8,379
Display - 6.53-inch, 1080x2340 pixels
Processor - Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
RAM - 6GB
Storage - 64GB
Battery Capacity - 6000mAh
Rear Camera - 48MP + 2MP + 2MP
Front Camera - 8MP
4. Motorola Moto E7 Plus - Rs 9,499
Display - 6.50-inch, 720x1600 pixels
Processor - Qualcomm Snapdragon 460
RAM - 4GB
Storage - 64GB
Battery Capacity - 5000mAh
Rear Camera - 48MP + 2MP
Front Camera - 8MP
5. Motorola Moto E40 - Rs 9,999
Display - 6.50-inch, 720x1600 pixels
Processor - Unisoc T700
RAM - 4GB
Storage - 64GB
Battery Capacity - 5000mAh
Rear Camera - 48MP + 2MP + 2MP
Front Camera - 8MP
6. Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime - Rs 9,999
Display - 6.53-inch, 1080x2340 pixels
Processor - MediaTek Helio G80
RAM - 4GB
Storage - 64GB
Battery Capacity - 5020mAh
Rear Camera - 13MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP
Front Camera - 8MP