Top 6 smartphones under Rs 10,000 - Check features and other details

These six smartphones will give you access to all the latest tech features of an expensive phone.

In today's day and age, everything has become affordable including smartphones. Fortunately, many individuals have the capacity to own a smartphone, however, not all can afford an expensive one.

Now, even though expensive smartphones may have better cameras and a great memory, there are phones that come within a price limit with almost similar features.

From Micromax to Motorola, here are some smartphones that you can buy under Rs 10,000: