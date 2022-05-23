Now you can access DigiLocker through WhatsApp, here’s how

Citizens can now download their documents such as PAN card, driving license, amongst others, all on WhatsApp.

The government Monday announced that citizens can now access DigiLocker services on the MyGov Helpdesk on WhatsApp.

DigiLocker will be an important citizen service offered by MyGov on WhatsApp to help promote digital inclusion and efficient governance, according to a release.

Citizens can now create and authenticate their DigiLocker account, download documents such as PAN card, driving license, vehicle registration certificate, amongst others, all on WhatsApp. Here's how you can access your DigiLocker account through WhatsApp.