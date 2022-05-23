Search icon
trendingPhotosDetailEnglish2955148
HomePhotos

Now you can access DigiLocker through WhatsApp, here’s how

Citizens can now download their documents such as PAN card, driving license, amongst others, all on WhatsApp.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • May 23, 2022, 08:12 PM IST

The government Monday announced that citizens can now access DigiLocker services on the MyGov Helpdesk on WhatsApp.

DigiLocker will be an important citizen service offered by MyGov on WhatsApp to help promote digital inclusion and efficient governance, according to a release.

Citizens can now create and authenticate their DigiLocker account, download documents such as PAN card, driving license, vehicle registration certificate, amongst others, all on WhatsApp. Here's how you can access your DigiLocker account through WhatsApp. 

1. MyGov Helpdesk on WhatsApp

MyGov Helpdesk on WhatsApp
1/4

WhatsApp users across the country can use the chatbot by simply sending ‘Namaste or Hi or DigiLocker’ to the WhatsApp number +91 9013151515.

2. Citizens can access the following documents

Citizens can access the following documents
2/4

The new service will enable citizens to access the following documents with ease and convenience, from the safety of their homes.
 
1. PAN card
2. Driving License
3. CBSE Class X Passing Certificate
4. Vehicle Registration Certificate (RC)
5. Insurance Policy - Two Wheeler
6. Class X Marksheet
7. Class XII Marksheet
8. Insurance Policy Document (life and non-life available on digiLocker)

3. DigiLocker

DigiLocker
3/4

A flagship initiative under the Digital India programme, DigiLocker aims to strengthen the digital empowerment of people by providing access to authentic digital documents, in their digital document wallet.

The issued documents in the DigiLocker system are deemed to be at par with original physical documents. 

4. 100 million users

100 million users
4/4

MyGov CEO, Abhishek Singh says that almost 100 million plus people already registered on DigiLocker and 5 billion plus documents issued till date.

The service on WhatsApp will digitally empower millions by helping them access authentic documents and information, right from within their phones, he added. 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Vicky Kaushal, Ammy Virk teach Anil Kapoor steps of Tauba Tauba as they promote Bad Newz on Bigg Boss OTT 3
From Armaan Malik to Sidharth Shukla: 6 Bigg Boss contestants who lost their cool, went violent
'Maa started crying when...': Sonakshi Sinha misses her family, pens emotional note
Streaming This Week: Mirzapur season 3, Srikanth, Garudan, latest OTT releases to binge-watch
Remember Parzaan Dastur? Cute Sikh kid from Shah Rukh Khan's Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, 'Jalebi boy', who now works as...
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Abhishek Sharma, Ruturaj Gaikwad help India level series with 100-run win over Zimbabwe in 2nd T20I
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews