Now you can access DigiLocker through WhatsApp, here’s how

Citizens can now download their documents such as PAN card, driving license, amongst others, all on WhatsApp.
The government Monday announced that citizens can now access DigiLocker services on the MyGov Helpdesk on WhatsApp.
DigiLocker will be an important citizen service offered by MyGov on WhatsApp to help promote digital inclusion and efficient governance, according to a release.
Citizens can now create and authenticate their DigiLocker account, download documents such as PAN card, driving license, vehicle registration certificate, amongst others, all on WhatsApp. Here's how you can access your DigiLocker account through WhatsApp.
1. MyGov Helpdesk on WhatsApp
WhatsApp users across the country can use the chatbot by simply sending ‘Namaste or Hi or DigiLocker’ to the WhatsApp number +91 9013151515.
2. Citizens can access the following documents
3. DigiLocker
A flagship initiative under the Digital India programme, DigiLocker aims to strengthen the digital empowerment of people by providing access to authentic digital documents, in their digital document wallet.
The issued documents in the DigiLocker system are deemed to be at par with original physical documents.
4. 100 million users
MyGov CEO, Abhishek Singh says that almost 100 million plus people already registered on DigiLocker and 5 billion plus documents issued till date.
The service on WhatsApp will digitally empower millions by helping them access authentic documents and information, right from within their phones, he added.