Microsoft retiring Internet Explorer after 27-years: 5 facts that you may not know about the browser

Microsoft is retiring its iconic web browser, Internet Explorer, after 27 years. The move was announced by the tech giant last year when it said “the Internet Explorer 11 desktop application will be retired and go out of support on June 15, 2022”. Rolled out in 1995, Internet Explorer now joins Blackberry phones, Yahoo messenger and other archetypal services in the tech dustbin. The company is replacing the browser with Microsoft Edge as it offers faster, more secure and more modern browsing experience. To say goodbye to Internet Explorer, here are five facts that you may not know about this decades old web browser.