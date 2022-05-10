Google to ban all call recording apps on Android from May 11

Google has made changes to its Play Store policy in a move to enhance users’ safety and privacy.

All the third-party call recording apps that you have downloaded on your Android smartphones will stop working from Wednesday, May 11 as Google has made changes to its Play Store policy in a move to enhance users’ safety and privacy.

However, it remains uncertain how Google plans to implement this policy. This means it’s unclear if Google will block all the third-party call recording apps on its Play Store or if it will ask developers to remove their apps from the platform.