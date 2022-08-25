Search icon
First-gen Apple iPhone at Rs 28 lakh, iPod at Rs 20 lakh and other rare Apple items auctioned at staggering prices

  • DNA Web Desk
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Aug 25, 2022, 09:24 AM IST

The iPhone's popularity says a great deal to its consumers. The new iPhone is well received by all, and surprisingly customers still adore the older model. On January 9, 2007, Steve Jobs unveiled the iPhone at the MacWorld Expo in San Francisco. This touchscreen phone had online browsing, an iPod, and other functions. The phone with a 2-megapixel camera also has a visual voicemail capability. The iPhone was introduced by the firm in June 2007 for American consumers. The cost of its 4 GB variant was $499, and the cost of its 8 GB variant was $599 at the time.
 
This auction (Apple, Jobs And Computer Hardware) was organised by RR Auction. There were 70 items up for bid in this. The deadline for submitting bids for the goods was August 18.

1. First-generation iPhone

First-generation iPhone
The 2007 first-generation iPhone was just auctioned off with its sealed box for an astounding sum in the US. ZDNet reported that the 2007 8 GB model iPhone was sold at auction for $35,414 (about Rs 28 lakh).

2. Apple-1 circuit board

Apple-1 circuit board
This auction (Apple, Jobs And Computer Hardware) was organised by RR Auction. There were 70 items up for bid in this. The deadline for submitting bids for the goods was August 18. The circuit board for the Apple-1 was sold in this auction for $677,196. (Rs 5.41 crore). Steve Wozniak, a co-founder of Apple, soldered this circuit board by hand.

3. Apple 1st generation iPod

Apple 1st generation iPod
The first-generation original iPod from Apple was also put up for auction. At the auction, it went for $25,000 (about 20 lakh rupees).

4. Apple: 1983 Macintosh Introduction Plan and Logo Leaflet

Apple: 1983 Macintosh Introduction Plan and Logo Leaflet
The fascinating document offers a summary of the Macintosh product and outlines a detailed marketing plan to include national advertisements, promo materials, educational resources, and support for software developers. Macintosh is an advanced personal productivity tool for knowledge workers. It was sold for $12,044 in the auction (about 9 lakh rupees)

5. Apple II Floppy Disk Drive signed by Steve Wozniac

Apple II Floppy Disk Drive signed by Steve Wozniac
Apple II computer 5.25" floppy disk drive, 6 x 3.75 x 8.75, signed on the top in black felt tip by Steve Wozniak, "Think Different! Woz." It was sold at an auction for $1000. 

