Apple iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max: Indian prices, sale, booking and more

Apple iPhone 14 series price in India out, here's everything you need to know.

  DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  Sep 08, 2022, 02:50 AM IST

Apple launched a range of products at the Far Out event on September 7 including the Apple iPhone 14 series, three new Apple Watch models and the ‘most advanced’ Apple AirPods Pro. Leaks and rumours around the new Apple devices were in circulation for the past few months and Apple has finally revealed which of those speculations are right. At the Far Out event, Apple surprised the viewers by launching completely new products and reviving the old segment that no one else was expecting. Apple announced the Indian prices and availability of the new Apple iPhone 14 series along with all the other products. Here’s all the details of iPhones that Apple announced at the Far Out event on September 7.

 

1. Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max

The top of the line Apple iPhone 14 Pro max features a ‘notchless’ design thanks to the new pill-shaped cutout. It is powered by a new A16 Bionic chip and it features a bigger and better 48MP camera. The company will start accepting pre-orders for the new Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max from September 9 and deliveries of the smartphone will begin from September 16. Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max price in India starts at Rs 1,39,900.

 

2. Apple iPhone 14 Pro

The premium Apple iPhone 14 Pro comes with almost similar features as the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max but with a smaller display and battery size. The company is expecting the Apple iPhone 14 Pro to be the best-seller in the iPhone 14 series. The Apple iPhone 14 Pro price in India starts at Rs 1,29,900. Just like Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max, the company will start accepting pre-orders for the new Apple iPhone 14 Pro from September 9 and deliveries of the smartphone will begin from September 16. 

 

3. Apple iPhone 14 Plus

Apple revived the ‘Plus’ segment with the launch of Apple iPhone 14 Plus at the Far Out event on September 7. The new Apple iPhone 14 Plus comes with similar features as the standard Apple iPhone 14 but with a bigger battery and display. The smartphone features an improved A15 Bionic chip. The Apple iPhone 14 Plus is priced at Rs 89,900 and it will go on sale October 7 onwards. Interested buyers can book the Apple iPhone 14 Plus from September 9.

 

4. Apple iPhone 14

The standard Apple iPhone 14 looks quite similar to its predecessor. It comes with few camera and chipset improvements. Just like the specs, the company has also kept launch prices same as the Apple iPhone 13. The Apple iPhone 14 price in India starts at Rs 79,900. The smartphone will go on sale from September 16 and pre-order for it begins on September 9.

 

