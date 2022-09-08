Apple iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max: Indian prices, sale, booking and more

Apple launched a range of products at the Far Out event on September 7 including the Apple iPhone 14 series, three new Apple Watch models and the ‘most advanced’ Apple AirPods Pro. Leaks and rumours around the new Apple devices were in circulation for the past few months and Apple has finally revealed which of those speculations are right. At the Far Out event, Apple surprised the viewers by launching completely new products and reviving the old segment that no one else was expecting. Apple announced the Indian prices and availability of the new Apple iPhone 14 series along with all the other products. Here’s all the details of iPhones that Apple announced at the Far Out event on September 7.