5 most expensive smartphones in the world and their staggering prices

The five most expensive smartphones and their prices.
Smartphones are an essential part of daily life for many people around the world. With the rapid advancements in technology, smartphones are becoming more powerful and feature-packed than ever before. However, these advancements come at a price, and some smartphones can be quite expensive. Here, we will list the five most expensive smartphones and their prices.
1. Vertu Signature Cobra
This smartphone is made of gold, diamonds, and sapphires, and is priced at $360,000. It features a 4.3-inch sapphire crystal display, a 12-megapixel camera, and a snake-shaped antenna.
2. Goldvish Le Million
This smartphone is made of 18-karat white gold and is priced at $1 million. It features a 3-inch display, a 1.3-megapixel camera, and a unique number engraved on the back.
3. iPhone 3G King’s Button
This smartphone is encrusted with diamonds and is priced at $2.4 million. It features a 3.5-inch display, a 2-megapixel camera, and a home button made of 6.6 carats of diamonds.
4. Black Diamond VIPN Smartphone
This smartphone is made of a single piece of black diamond and is priced at $15 million. It features a 5-inch sapphire crystal display, a 20-megapixel camera, and a white diamond home button.
5. Falcon SuperNova Pink Diamond iPhone 6
This smartphone is encrusted with diamonds and is priced at $48.5 million. It features a 4.7-inch display, a 12-megapixel camera, and a large pink diamond on the back.