5 most expensive smartphones in the world and their staggering prices

The five most expensive smartphones and their prices.

  Raunak Jain
    •  
  • |
    •  
  Dec 12, 2022, 12:32 PM IST

Smartphones are an essential part of daily life for many people around the world. With the rapid advancements in technology, smartphones are becoming more powerful and feature-packed than ever before. However, these advancements come at a price, and some smartphones can be quite expensive. Here, we will list the five most expensive smartphones and their prices.

1. Vertu Signature Cobra

Vertu Signature Cobra
1/5

This smartphone is made of gold, diamonds, and sapphires, and is priced at $360,000. It features a 4.3-inch sapphire crystal display, a 12-megapixel camera, and a snake-shaped antenna.

2. Goldvish Le Million

Goldvish Le Million
2/5

This smartphone is made of 18-karat white gold and is priced at $1 million. It features a 3-inch display, a 1.3-megapixel camera, and a unique number engraved on the back.

3. iPhone 3G King’s Button

iPhone 3G King’s Button
3/5

This smartphone is encrusted with diamonds and is priced at $2.4 million. It features a 3.5-inch display, a 2-megapixel camera, and a home button made of 6.6 carats of diamonds.

4. Black Diamond VIPN Smartphone

Black Diamond VIPN Smartphone
4/5

This smartphone is made of a single piece of black diamond and is priced at $15 million. It features a 5-inch sapphire crystal display, a 20-megapixel camera, and a white diamond home button.

5. Falcon SuperNova Pink Diamond iPhone 6

Falcon SuperNova Pink Diamond iPhone 6
5/5

This smartphone is encrusted with diamonds and is priced at $48.5 million. It features a 4.7-inch display, a 12-megapixel camera, and a large pink diamond on the back.

