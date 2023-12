IPL Auction 2023: Who is Kavya Maran? all you need to know about SunRisers Hyderabad CEO

Kavya Maran is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of SunRisers Hyderabad. She is the daughter of Kalanithi Maran, the chairman and founder of the Sun Group. According to several media reports, Kalanithi Maran co-owns SRH with Kavya Maran.