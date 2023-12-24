Search icon
Ind Vs SA test: Rohit, Kohli, and Bumrah back for SA tests, 12 players return home; know full update

South Africa vs India Tests: Rohit, Kohli and Bumrah return, 12 players out. India will be fielding a completely different squad for the Test series with South Africa. 12 players who participated in the white-ball matches will be returning home. KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, and Mukesh Kumar are the only players from the ODI squad staying for the Test series. Notably, Mohammad Shami withdrew due to an injury, while Ishan Kishan withdrew for personal reasons, requesting rest. Abhimanyu Easwaran has replaced Ruturaj Gaikwad due to Gaikwad's injury. Watch full video for more details!

