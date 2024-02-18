IND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 4 Highlights Jaiswal Jadeja Shine As India Beat England By 434 Runs

IND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 4 Highlights: Team India defeated England by 434 runs, leading the series 2-1. Englishmen trapped in Jadeja's spin took 5 wickets. Yashasvi Jaiswal scored a double century and Sarfaraz Khan scored fifty in each innings in his test debut