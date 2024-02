IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 3 Highlights: Shubman Gill Hits Hundred, England Need 332 Runs To Beat India

England's refreshing and fearless approach to Test cricket was once again on display on Day 3 of the 2nd Test against India in Visakhapatnam. After learning that they needed to chase a record-breaking target of 399, England boldly declared their intention to go for it, attacking the Indian new-ball bowlers in the final hour of play.