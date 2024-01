Although Yashavi Jaiswal only added 4 runs to his overnight score, KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja both scored over fifty runs, receiving support from players like Shreyas Iyer (35), wicketkeeper Srikar Bharat (41), and Axar Patel (35 not out). As the day came to a close, India reached a commanding total of 421 for 7, leading England's first innings total by 175 runs.